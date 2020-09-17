Brooklyn

1 Dead, 8 First Responders Suffer Injuries Following Crash Involving FDNY Vehicle and Ambulance

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

A man has died and firefighters were injured after a crash involving an FDNY vehicle collided with an ambulance early Thursday morning.

Authorities say the incident occurred before 2 a.m. at Myrtle and Throop Avenue in Brooklyn. The 59-year-old man who died was in the back of the ambulance when the vehicle collided with the FDNY ladder truck. Another passenger, a 35-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Six FDNY members inside the truck and two EMTs in the ambulance were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

