1 Dead, 4 Injured in Late-Night Shooting on Coney Island Boardwalk

One man is dead and four others injured after bullets went flying on the Coney Island boardwalk late Saturday, police said.

Officers responded to the popular Brooklyn fixture minutes before midnight for reports of shots fired at Boardwalk and West 29th Street. A 42-year-old man found with a gunshot wound to the back died.

Four other people, two men and two women, had varying gunshot wounds to the legs. All were transported to NYU Langone Hospital and were expected to survive, police said.

The victims range in age between 34 and 49.

Detectives were still combing through the crime scene Sunday morning after the sun came up over the boardwalk, where police tape and evidence markers still covered the area.

Saturday's shooting marked the second time late-night gunfire injured a large group of people this summer. Last month, five people were injured in a shooting at the boardwalk.