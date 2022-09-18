gun violence

1 Dead, 3 Wounded in Brazen Queens Shooting

By Adam Harding

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 28-year-old man who was shot multiple times when gunfire erupted in Queens Sunday has died, while three others remain hospitalized for their wounds, authorities say. 

Cops responding to a report of a quadruple shooting on 40th Road in Elmhurst around 1:30 p.m. found four men shot.

It wasn't clear what prompted the mid-afternoon shooting. Also shot were a 32-year-old, a 29-year-old and a 36-year-old. They were wounded in the torso, check and arm and left hand, respectively. All are expected to survive.

Cops say two men were seen fleeing the scene on a moped. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

gun violenceQueensCRIME STOPPERSshootingsElmhurst
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us