1 Dead, 3 Wounded in Brazen Queens Shooting

A 28-year-old man who was shot multiple times when gunfire erupted in Queens Sunday has died, while three others remain hospitalized for their wounds, authorities say.

Cops responding to a report of a quadruple shooting on 40th Road in Elmhurst around 1:30 p.m. found four men shot.

It wasn't clear what prompted the mid-afternoon shooting. Also shot were a 32-year-old, a 29-year-old and a 36-year-old. They were wounded in the torso, check and arm and left hand, respectively. All are expected to survive.

Cops say two men were seen fleeing the scene on a moped. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.