1 Dead, 3 Hurt in Overnight Bronx Shootings; Man Waiting for Tow Truck Help Among Shot

One man is dead and three others were hospitalized overnight after four separate shootings in the Bronx, authorities said Sunday.

Police said a 45-year-old man died after he was shot in the head around 12 a.m. in the Hunts Point section of the borough. His identity was not immediately released by the department.

More gunfire broke out roughly 30 minutes later in the Fordham heights section. A 17-year-old was shot, in the torso, and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Then, over in Mott Haven, a man being assisted by a tow truck driver was shot in the head when someone on a moped pulled up and opened fire around 1 a.m. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A fourth man, 20, was shot in the leg overnight in the Fordham Manor section, police said.

Police haven't made arrests in any of the Bronx shootings.