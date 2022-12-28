1 Dead, 3 Hurt in Bronx Quadruple Shooting: Police

One person is dead and three others were hurt after a quadruple shooting in the Bronx Wednesday evening, police said.

Gunfire broke out just around 6:30 p.m. near the corner of East Tremont Avenue and Southern Boulevard in the West Farms neighborhood, according to police.

It wasn't immediately clear what led up to the gunshots, which police said took place at a vigil, but four people in all were struck. One person died as a result of their injuries, while three others were injured. Those hurt are expected to survive.

An investigation is ongoing.