1 Dead, 20 Civilians and Firefighters Injured in Yonkers Apartment Fire: Officials

One person was killed and more than a dozen firefighters were injured after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Yonkers, officials said

One person was killed, four civilians were injured and as many as 16 firefighters suffered minor injuries after a fire broke out in a Yonkers apartment building Sunday night.

The fire started just after 7:30 p.m. in the 120 block of Saratoga Avenue Sunday evening, according to fire officials.

Three of the four civilians injured suffered minor smoke inhalation and the fourth jumped out of a window and broke their legs, officials confirmed.

As many as 16 firefighters sustained injuries responding to the blaze, officials said. All their injuries were minor.

According to officials, the fire and resulting damage displaced eight families from the four-story building.

The fire was knocked down by 11 p.m., but firefighters remained on scene checking for hot spots.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

