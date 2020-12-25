1 Dead, 2 Sent to NYC Hospital in Lamborghini Hit-and-Run

A Christmas Eve crash left one person dead and two others injured after a Lamborghini struck a Toyota Camry driving through Queens, police said Thursday.

Three people were rushed to Jamaica Hospital around 7 p.m. Thursday after the two vehicles collided near 103rd Avenue and Rockaway Boulevard.

Police said a 54-year-old female passenger riding in the back of the Camry was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the Camry was making a left turn onto 103rd Avenue when the Lamborghini hit. The Lamborghini's driver fled the scene on foot, police said.

No arrests had been made as of Friday morning.

The Lamborghini flipped over as a result of the crash. Police found a 26-year-old female passenger inside the luxury vehicle with head and spine injuries. She and the driver of the Camry were the other two people taken to the hospital. That driver suffered head and leg injuries, police said.