Astoria

1 Dead, 2 Injured After Car Hits Scooter, Plows Into Outdoor Dining Area On Queens Street

By Ray Villeda

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man driving a scooter was killed after an out of control car smashed into an outdoor dining setup on a Queens street, police said.

Officials said that the crash occurred just before 8 p.m. Thursday at the corner of 35th Street and Ditmars Boulevard in Astoria. A 61-year-old woman was driving the car before losing control, and plowing into the outdoor dining area for Rosatoro Restaurant.

Surveillance video showed the car barrel through the wooden structure, and come to a stop as it struck a tree. A senior law enforcement official said it appeared the driver of the car suffered a medical episode before the crash.

Fortunately there were no diners seated there at the time of the crash, but workers at the restaurant said that a 29-year-old delivery man, possibly waiting for a delivery from the restaurant, was struck. A witness said a Good Samaritan tried to help the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman who was driving the car stayed at the scene, and it was not clear if she would face any charges. An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

AstoriaQueens
