1 Dead, 2 Firefighters Injured in New Jersey Blaze

Authorities say one person was killed and several dozen people displaced following a fire in New Jersey in which two firefighters were also injured.

NorthJersey.com reports that fire crews called to a Paterson street at about 10 a.m. Sunday found two wood-frame buildings engulfed in flames. Deputy Chief Frank Calamita said the blaze quickly spread to two adjacent buildings and then a fifth building, all of which housed multiple families.

Chief Brian McDermott said a person reported missing was later found dead in the wreckage of one of the burned buildings. That person’s identity wasn’t immediately released.

Officials said a captain and a firefighter were treated for burn injuries at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston and then released.

Officials said Red Cross officials were working to relocate 47 members of nine families. Two buildings were deemed a total loss, a third was heavily damaged and two others had water damage, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.