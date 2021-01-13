1 Dead, 15 Hurt After Vehicle Apparently Rolls Down Embankment in NJ: Police

At least one person has died and 15 individuals were hurt after a vehicle apparently rolled down an embankment in New Jersey.

The single-vehicle crash took place Wednesday around 10:14 a.m. on the eastbound side of Route 24 near Exit 2 in Hanover, Morris County, according to the New Jersey State Police.

The extent of the injuries sustained by those involved in this single vehicle crash is unknown at this time.

Chopper 4 was over the scene of the fatal incident. An overturned vehicle could be seen at the bottom of an embankment as debris was scattered around the surrounding area. It is unclear if the vehicle was a small bus or some sort of van.

All eastbound lanes remain closed as the investigation continues, according to the state police.