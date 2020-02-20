1 Dead, 1 Injured in Queens Construction Site Accident: FDNY

One person is dead and another in serious condition following an apparent construction accident in Queens Thursday morning, according to the FDNY.
The FDNY said they received a call for fallen debris at 147-94th Ave.
Details surrounding the incident or the exact injuries sustained by the victims were not immediately available. It is unclear if those injured were construction workers.
However, Chopper 4 was over the scene of the construction site that was riddled with brick and debris after it appeared that a portion of a structure possibly caved in on top of construction machinery.
Investigators were seen canvassing the immediate area.
News 4 reached out to the city's Department of Buildings for comment.
Additional information was not available.
This is a developing story.