1 Dead, 1 Critical in Elevator Collapse at Iconic NYC Building

One person is dead and another seriously injured after an elevator collapsed at a well-known Bronx building on Wednesday.

The collapse happened just after 8:15 a.m. at 20 Bruckner Boulevard, long known as the "History Channel Building" because of the enormous sign for the cable channel that sat on the roof of the then-vacant structure.

Further details on the condition of the second person were not immediately available.

After sitting empty for years -- and after a change in billboard -- the former Ruppert Ice House has lately been undergoing renovations to become a functioning commercial space instead.

The building dates to the late 19th Century. It was once owned by Yankees owner Jacob Ruppert, and more recently by Lewis Katz, who owned the Nets and Devils.

NYC Department of Buildings elevator records show no violations since 2013. However, a worker did die in a fall at the building in late 2019.