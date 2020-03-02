1 Badly Hurt in Freak Accident on George Washington Bridge

A driver was badly hurt in a freak accident on the George Washington Bridge when an object smashed through the car's windshield, law enforcement sources familiar with the case tell News 4.

The driver was on the westbound side of the bridge's upper level Monday morning when the piece of debris struck the vehicle. The front window was left with a gaping hole in the center, and the driver suffered a head injury.

A law enforcement source told NBC New York that investigators believe an object somehow jarred loose from the undercarriage of a truck and flung upward, into the windshield.

The driver was unresponsive, slumped over in his seat and bleeding from his head before being taken to a hospital after the 10:45 a.m. accident, according to witnesses and the Port Authority. Additional details of the victim or the truck driver weren't immediately available.

Two westbound lanes had reopened with delays by about 1 p.m.; a partial closure remained in effect as authorities investigated.