1 arrested, 2 sought in flag burning outside Israeli consulate in NYC: NYPD

Police arrested one person in connection to a flag burning outside of the Israeli consulate in New York City, while two more suspects are at large, the NYPD said Friday.

According to police, three men used an accelerant on Wednesday to light flags on fire outside of the consulate on 2nd Avenue in midtown Manhattan.

Wanted flyers were posted to X by NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry, who referred to the three three suspects as "cowards."

Jahki Lodgson-McCray was arrested the same day, police said. The 20-year-old man from New Jersey faces charges of reckless endangerment, menacing and disorderly conduct. A message was left for his attorney seeking comment.

The consulate posted images of the reported burning on X, identifying the three suspects as "a mob" that burned American and Israeli flags.

"This act shows that hatred towards Israel always accompanies anti-American sentiment. The NYPD has increased security efforts around the consulate to ensure the safety of our community," the post read.

The burning came a day after vandals hit the homes of the Brooklyn Museum's Jewish director and some board members.