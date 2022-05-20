1 Arrested, 1 Still on Loose in Deadly Shooting of 11-Year-Old NYC Girl: Sources

The suspected shooter who fired the bullet believed to have killed an 11-year-old girl as she walked with family members on a Bronx street earlier this week is in custody, law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the case said Friday.

The suspect, thought to be 14 or 15 years old, is one of two young people police are looking for in the Monday evening shooting that killed Kyhara Tay.

Authorities have said Tay was hit in the stomach when a duo on a moped opened fire at a group of men in Longwood, at a Westchester Avenue street corner.

The 11-year-old, who had been walking with family members at the time, was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later. She was not the intended target -- and law enforcement sources say they're still looking for the moped driver.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The death of the sixth-grader has rocked her Bronx community. Family members gathered Tuesday night at a vigil for Kyhara, Kyky for short. Her parents were inconsolable as they visited the memorial that has taken over the street where she was shot. At a vigil, balloons soared through the air as loved ones said goodbye.

The family of the 11-yar-old girl killed by a stray bullet in the Bronx yesterday are coming together to honor her. Rana Novini reports.

"I'm sad and I miss her a lot and I can't believe she's dead. It hurts," said friend Kaylany Alvarez, who said she knew Kyhara since pre-school. "She would come over sometimes and we would be together and I woke up today and I found out that she got shot. I really miss her and I hope she's doing OK in heaven."

The next day, a crowd gathered for a rally in the girl's memory and to support her family, saying they are tired of living in fear of the violence in the streets, and angry those responsible are still being sought.

"These kids are doing wild, wild west out here," Longview resident Luis Torres said, adding "this is the worst tragedy I have seen in my whole entire life."

No one else was wounded in the shooting.