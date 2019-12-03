1-Year-Old Missing From Ansonia Home Where Woman Was Found Dead

Police are searching for a 1-year-old baby girl from Ansonia. Police said there is a suspicious death investigation at her home and there has been no sign of her.

Police are searching for a missing 1-year-old baby girl after responding to an Ansonia home Monday night and finding a woman’s body and no sign of the child.

Police said they responded to a home on Myrtle Avenue around 7:30 p.m. after the victim’s family called them to report they had not heard from her.

Inside the home, police found the woman’s body and there was no sign of 1-year-old Venessa Morales, police said.

The baby lives in the home, according to police. Family members told investigators that the child was always in the home, police said, but they have not released any information on the connection between the woman the little girl.

Police also said they have spoken with the child’s father, who they said is in a relationship with the mother.

No family members police have spoken with have any idea where the baby is, police said.

State police and the FBI are helping with the search for Venessa.

“It’s extremely important based on the conditions that if anyone is outside that we get them inside but it’s more important in this case because we don’t know where she is at all. We don’t know if she’s outside or inside, if she’s safe with someone. We just want to locate her and make sure that she’s safe and we can get her back home to family,” Lt. Patrick Lynch, of Ansonia Police, said.

Police said they issued a Silver Alert rather than an Amber Alert because they do not have a description of a vehicle, person the child may be with or the destination.

Venessa has brown hair and brown eyes. No information was available on what Venessa might be wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ansonia Police Department at 203 735-1885.