One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition after scaffolding collapsed in Brooklyn on Sunday, the FDNY said.

The scaffolding collapsed at 239 4th Avenue, near President Street, on the border of Park Slope and Gowanus Sunday afternoon, according to the department.

One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition, and two people were being evaluated at the scene, the FDNY said.

It wasn't immediately clear what injuries were sustained or how the scaffolding collapsed. The department didn't immediately provide additional details.

News 4 has reached out to the city's Department of Buildings for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.