An early morning fire at a three-story apartment in Brooklyn left one person dead and several others injured, according to the FDNY.

Fire officials say the blaze at 1776 Nostrand Ave. broke out sometime before 4 a.m., triggering a 2-alarm response to the Flatbush apartment. Firefighters worked to put out the flames but one person, who has not been identified, was killed in the incident.

At least 6 other people were injured in the fire, one critically, officials said.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately clear and an investigation is ongoing.

No other details were immediately available.