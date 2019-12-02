1 Person Killed, Several Others Hurt in Brooklyn Apartment Fire: FDNY - NBC New York
1 Person Killed, Several Others Hurt in Brooklyn Apartment Fire: FDNY

    An early morning fire at a three-story apartment in Brooklyn left one person dead and several others injured, according to the FDNY.

    Fire officials say the blaze at 1776 Nostrand Ave. broke out sometime before 4 a.m., triggering a 2-alarm response to the Flatbush apartment. Firefighters worked to put out the flames but one person, who has not been identified, was killed in the incident.

    At least 6 other people were injured in the fire, one critically, officials said.

    The cause of the fire wasn't immediately clear and an investigation is ongoing.

    No other details were immediately available.

