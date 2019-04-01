3 Injured After Ambulance Crashes in Washington Heights, FDNY Says - NBC New York
3 Injured After Ambulance Crashes in Washington Heights, FDNY Says

The ambulance was responding to a cardiac arrest call prior to the crash

Published 15 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    3 Injured After Ambulance Crashes in Washington Heights, FDNY Says

    What to Know

    • Three people were injured after an ambulance crashed in Manhattan Monday evening, authorities said

    • The FDNY got a call reporting an accident involving one of its ambulances around 8:15 p.m.

    • The ambulance was responding to a cardiac arrest call prior to the crash, the FDNY said

    Three people were injured after an ambulance crashed in Manhattan Monday evening, authorities said.

    The FDNY got a call reporting an accident involving one of its ambulances at West 188th Street and Saint Nicholas Avenue in Washington Heights around 8:15 p.m. Monday, the department said. 

    One pedestrian was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the NYPD said. 

    Two EMTs who were inside the ambulance were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the FDNY. 

    The ambulance was responding to a cardiac arrest call prior to the crash, the FDNY said.

    Video from the scene showed a crowd of bystanders surrounding the site of the crash.

    It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash.

