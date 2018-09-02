What to Know One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a reported carbon dioxide leak at a Dave & Buster's

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a reported carbon dioxide leak at a Dave & Buster's on Staten Island, the FDNY said.

A caller told the FDNY that carbon dioxide was leaking from a soda machine at the sports bar at 2655 Richmond Ave. in Heartland Village around 10:10 a.m. on Sunday, the department said.

The eatery wasn’t open at the time, FDNY noted.

One person was taken to Staten Island University Hospital with unspecified non-life threatening injuries, the department said. Three other people refused medical attention at the scene.

The FDNY shut down the soda machine, and an investigation is ongoing.

Editor's note: FDNY initially said they received a report of carbon monoxide leaking from a soda machine. The story has been updated to reflect corrected information from the department.