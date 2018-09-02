1 Hospitalized After Reported Carbon Dioxide Leaks at Dave & Buster's on Staten Island: FDNY - NBC New York
1 Hospitalized After Reported Carbon Dioxide Leaks at Dave & Buster's on Staten Island: FDNY

A caller told the FDNY that carbon dioxide was leaking from a soda machine at the sports bar on Sunday morning

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

    1 Hospitalized After Reported Carbon Dioxide Leaks at Dave & Buster's on Staten Island: FDNY
    What to Know

    • One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a reported carbon dioxide leak at a Dave & Buster's

    • The FDNY received a call reporting that carbon dioxide was leaking from a soda machine at the eatery on Staten Island Sunday morning

    • The restaurant wasn’t open at the time, the FDNY noted

    One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a reported carbon dioxide leak at a Dave & Buster's on Staten Island, the FDNY said.

    A caller told the FDNY that carbon dioxide was leaking from a soda machine at the sports bar at 2655 Richmond Ave. in Heartland Village around 10:10 a.m. on Sunday, the department said.

    The eatery wasn’t open at the time, FDNY noted.

    One person was taken to Staten Island University Hospital with unspecified non-life threatening injuries, the department said. Three other people refused medical attention at the scene.

    The FDNY shut down the soda machine, and an investigation is ongoing.

    Editor's note: FDNY initially said they received a report of carbon monoxide leaking from a soda machine. The story has been updated to reflect corrected information from the department.

