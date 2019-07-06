1 Shot to Death, 1 Stabbed at Long Island House Party: Cops - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

1 Shot to Death, 1 Stabbed at Long Island House Party: Cops

The fight broke out at a house party in Medford around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, police said

Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    1 Shot to Death, 1 Stabbed at Long Island House Party

    One man was shot to death and another man was stabbed after a fight broke out at a house party on Long Island, police said.

    (Published 6 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • One man was shot to death and another man was stabbed after a fight broke out at a house party on Long Island, police said

    • The fight broke out at a party near Cedar Lane and West Lane in Medford around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday

    • The man who was stabbed was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to police

    One man was shot to death and another man was stabbed after a fight broke out at a house party on Long Island, police said.

    The fight broke out at a party near Cedar Lane and West Lane in Medford around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday and spilled out into the street, Suffolk County police said.

    One man was fatally shot during the fight, according to police.

    A second man who was stabbed during the fight was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    NBC via Getty Images

    Police didn’t immediately release the name or age of the man who died. An investigation is ongoing.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us