1 Shot to Death, 1 Stabbed at Long Island House Party: Cops

What to Know One man was shot to death and another man was stabbed after a fight broke out at a house party on Long Island, police said

The fight broke out at a party near Cedar Lane and West Lane in Medford around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday

The man who was stabbed was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to police

The fight broke out at a party near Cedar Lane and West Lane in Medford around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday and spilled out into the street, Suffolk County police said.

One man was fatally shot during the fight, according to police.

A second man who was stabbed during the fight was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police didn’t immediately release the name or age of the man who died. An investigation is ongoing.