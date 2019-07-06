1 Shot to Death, 1 Stabbed at Long Island House Party: Cops

What to Know
One man was shot to death and another man was stabbed after a fight broke out at a house party on Long Island, police said.
The fight broke out at a party near Cedar Lane and West Lane in Medford around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday and spilled out into the street, Suffolk County police said.
One man was fatally shot during the fight, according to police.
A second man who was stabbed during the fight was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Police didn’t immediately release the name or age of the man who died. An investigation is ongoing.