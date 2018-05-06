Pedestrian Killed in Police Pursuit Crash in NJ: Officials

A pedestrian was killed when a police pursuit in Newark ended in a crash, prosecutors say. Ken Buffa reports. (Published 5 minutes ago)

A police chase in Newark on Sunday morning resulted in the death of a pedestrian, prosecutors confirmed.

Video from the scene showed a white SUV had crashed into a black car, which then crashed into other cars parked along the side of a residential street.

Another video showed the driver of the black car slowly getting out of his vehicle while police lights and sirens surrounded the crash scene.

The cars crashed on South 14th Street in Newark.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office said it would provide more details later Sunday.

Additional video from the scene showed the smashed rear bumper of one of the parked cars.