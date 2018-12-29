A four-car collision in Manhattan early Saturday morning left one person dead and one car ablaze, police and fire officials said.

The wreck happened in the vicinity of Vestry Street and West Street, near the Holland Tunnel, just before 7:45 a.m. Saturday. Video from the scene shows a trail of debris almost a block long and severe damage to multiple vehicles including an SUV and a sedan.

Police confirmed the fatality but could not say if the deceased was in the car that caught fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.