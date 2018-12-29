1 Dead in Fiery Four-Car Manhattan Wreck Saturday Morning - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

1 Dead in Fiery Four-Car Manhattan Wreck Saturday Morning

Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    1 Dead in Fiery Four-Car Manhattan Wreck Saturday Morning
    Citizen App

    A four-car collision in Manhattan early Saturday morning left one person dead and one car ablaze, police and fire officials said.

    The wreck happened in the vicinity of Vestry Street and West Street, near the Holland Tunnel, just before 7:45 a.m. Saturday. Video from the scene shows a trail of debris almost a block long and severe damage to multiple vehicles including an SUV and a sedan. 

    Police confirmed the fatality but could not say if the deceased was in the car that caught fire.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us