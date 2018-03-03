1 Dead in Car, LIRR Crash: MTA

A car by the LIRR tracks after a crash with a train in East Northport.

A car and an LIRR train crashed early Saturday and the driver of the car was found dead, officials said.

The train was traveling eastbound from East Northport to Port Jefferson, the MTA said. No one on the train was injured.

Photos showed the mangled remains of a car upside down near the tracks in East Northport.

It wasn't clear whether the train struck the car or the car struck the train. It's possible the driver died before the train crash. The investigation is ongoing.

A bus took the passengers to Port Jefferson.