1 Dead in Car, LIRR Crash: MTA - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

1 Dead in Car, LIRR Crash: MTA

Published at 9:47 AM EST on Mar 3, 2018 | Updated at 9:46 AM EST on Mar 3, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    1 Dead in Car, LIRR Crash: MTA
    NBC 4 New York
    A car by the LIRR tracks after a crash with a train in East Northport.

    A car and an LIRR train crashed early Saturday and the driver of the car was found dead, officials said. 

    The train was traveling eastbound from East Northport to Port Jefferson, the MTA said. No one on the train was injured. 

    Photos showed the mangled remains of a car upside down near the tracks in East Northport. 

    It wasn't clear whether the train struck the car or the car struck the train. It's possible the driver died before the train crash. The investigation is ongoing. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    @caruelcomposer

    A bus took the passengers to Port Jefferson. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us