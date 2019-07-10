1 Dead, Others Hurt in Multi-Alarm Queens Fire, FDNY Says - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

1 Dead, Others Hurt in Multi-Alarm Queens Fire, FDNY Says

Published 21 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    1 Dead, Others Hurt in Multi-Alarm Queens Fire, FDNY Says
    NBC 4 New York

    What to Know

    • One person died and others were hurt after a multi-alarm fire broke out in Queens Wednesday afternoon, fire officials say

    • The FDNY says 25 units and more than 100 firefighters and EMTs are at the scene in East Elmhurst

    • Firefighters were called just after 4 p.m. to a fire burning in a two-story home on 93rd Street

    One person died and others were hurt after a multi-alarm fire broke out in Queens Wednesday afternoon, fire officials say.

    The FDNY says 25 units and more than 100 firefighters and EMTs are at the scene in East Elmhurst.

    Firefighters were called just after 4 p.m. to a fire burning in a two-story home on 93rd Street.

    The FDNY can't say yet what caused the fire.

    Top News: Equal Pay a Main Concern at USWNT Victory Parade

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Equal Pay a Sore Spot at USWNT Victory Parade, and More
    Vrushank Nayak/NBC

    Specific information on those hurt or the nature of their injuries is unknown at this time. 

    Images from the scene show the muli-level brick home with shattered windows as a crowd of firefighters on ground assess the damage and situation. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us