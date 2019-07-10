What to Know One person died and others were hurt after a multi-alarm fire broke out in Queens Wednesday afternoon, fire officials say

The FDNY says 25 units and more than 100 firefighters and EMTs are at the scene in East Elmhurst

Firefighters were called just after 4 p.m. to a fire burning in a two-story home on 93rd Street

One person died and others were hurt after a multi-alarm fire broke out in Queens Wednesday afternoon, fire officials say.

The FDNY says 25 units and more than 100 firefighters and EMTs are at the scene in East Elmhurst.

Firefighters were called just after 4 p.m. to a fire burning in a two-story home on 93rd Street.

The FDNY can't say yet what caused the fire.

Specific information on those hurt or the nature of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Images from the scene show the muli-level brick home with shattered windows as a crowd of firefighters on ground assess the damage and situation.