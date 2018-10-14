Waterbury Man Killed in Plane Crash Near Hamptons: Police

A body has been recovered after a small plane crashed in the waters off the coast of the Hamptons, the Coast Guard and Federal Aviation Administration said.

New York State Police have identified the body that was recovered after a small plane crashed in the waters off the coast of the Hamptons on Saturday.

The twin-engine Piper PA-34 plane went down in the waters off of Quogue around 11 a.m. on Saturday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Rescuers recovered a body, later identified as 41-year-old Munidat "Raj" Persaud, of Waterbury, Conn., from the water, New York State Police said. Persaud was the owner of the plane.

As of Sunday morning, search crews were using sonar to map the sea floor in an effort to locate the two missing people, Coast Guard Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier said.

The aircraft originally departed from Waterbury-Oxford Airport, then landed at Danbury Municipal Airport before departing again for Charleston Executive Airport in South Carolina, according to the FAA and the CT Airport Authority.

The site of the crash is three miles southeast of the Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach, the FAA said.

Emergency personnel responded to the site of the crash, which was one or two nautical miles south of the beach, Coast Guard Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier told NBC 4 New York.

Debris could be seen in the water from Suffolk County.

It was a rainy morning as a weak weather disturbance moved through the area. It wasn't immediately clear whether rain was a factor in the crash.