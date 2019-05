One person died after a fire tore through a house in Paterson on Tuesday, law enforcement sources say.

The fire broke out at a home on East 26th Street in Paterson Tuesday evening.

Law enforcement sources said the person who died was a male, but didn't immediately provide his name or age.

Ten families were displaced by the fire, according to the sources.

It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.