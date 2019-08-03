What to Know One person died and four others were sickened in a carbon monoxide incident in Brooklyn early Saturday, the FDNY said

The department received a call reporting an incident at a home on Jackson Street, near Woodpoint Road, in Williamsburg around 6 a.m.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the incident. An investigation is ongoing

The FDNY received a call reporting an incident at a home on Jackson Street, near Woodpoint Road, in Williamsburg around 6 a.m.

A male found lying on the ground in a second-floor hallway at the home was pronounced dead at the scene, the NYPD said.

Two adult males and two adult females were taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the name or age of the person who died.

The home and an adjacent building on the same street were both evacuated, the FDNY said.

