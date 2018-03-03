Victims Found at 4 Separate Locations in Deadly NYC Shooting

Four men were shot and one of them was killed in Brooklyn on Saturday night, police said. Michael George reports.

A shooting in Brooklyn on Saturday evening killed one man and left three other men injured, police said.

Shots rang out near Kings Highway and Utica Avenue in East Flatbush around 6 p.m.

NYPD officers responded to a report of an assault, but when they arrived at Kings Highway they found a man dead on the street, police said. He had been shot in the thigh and torso.

But that wasn't all they found: Across the street from him, a man had been shot in the backside. And a few blocks south, officers found a man shot in the chest. Yet another man was discovered a few blocks east with a graze wound to his chest.

It's unclear if the men were shot on the same corner or at the four separate locations.

The three men who were injured were transported to Kings County Hospital. Their conditions weren’t immediately known, but police said they’re expected to survive.

The identity of the man who was killed hasn't been released.

A 25-year-old man who was found at the scene is being questioned by police.

