An early morning fire claimed the life of one man and others were injured as it quickly spread throughout a home in New Jersey's largest city, according to a fire official.

The intense blaze broke out around 6 a.m. Wednesday on Summer Avenue and quickly spread throughout the three floors of the home, according to Newark Fire Department Chief Rufus Jackson.

Jackson says one man has passed away and another man jumped from the third floor, sustaining serious injuries. Three other people were hospitalized with less serious injuries.

According to Jackson, seven additional people have been relocated from the damaged and charred home.

The fire caused an extensive amount of damage to the structure before being brought under control.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. An investigation is ongoing.