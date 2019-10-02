Fire Chief: 1 Dead, Others Hurt After Quick-Moving, Early Morning Fire Ravages Newark Home - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Fire Chief: 1 Dead, Others Hurt After Quick-Moving, Early Morning Fire Ravages Newark Home

By Tracie Strahan

Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Fire Chief: 1 Dead After Multi-Alarm Fire Rips Through NJ Home

    An early morning fire claimed the life of one man and injured at least three others as it quickly spread throughout a home in New Jersey's largest city, according to a fire official. The fire broke out in a home on Summer Avenue in Newark around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

    (Published 29 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • Early morning fire claims life of one man and others were injured as it quickly spread throughout a home in Newark, fire chief says

    • The intense blaze broke out around 6 a.m. Wednesday on Summer Avenue, Newark Fire Chief Rufus Jackson said

    • Jackson says one man has passed away, another man jumped from the third floor, sustaining serious injuries; Three others were hospitalized

    An early morning fire claimed the life of one man and others were injured as it quickly spread throughout a home in New Jersey's largest city, according to a fire official.

    The intense blaze broke out around 6 a.m. Wednesday on Summer Avenue and quickly spread throughout the three floors of the home, according to Newark Fire Department Chief Rufus Jackson.

    Jackson says one man has passed away and another man jumped from the third floor, sustaining serious injuries. Three other people were hospitalized with less serious injuries.

    According to Jackson, seven additional people have been relocated from the damaged and charred home. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Jo Panke

    The fire caused an extensive amount of damage to the structure before being brought under control.

    The cause of the fire is not yet known. An investigation is ongoing.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us