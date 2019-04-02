1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn Car Crash, FDNY Says - NBC New York
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn Car Crash, FDNY Says

The crash happened at Kings Highway and Avenue D in East Flatbush around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the FDNY said

Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    Chopper 4

    What to Know

    • One person died and two were seriously injured in a crash that tore a car apart in Brooklyn, the FDNY said

    • The crash happened at Kings Highway and Avenue D in East Flatbush around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the FDNY

    • One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The two others were taken to the hospital for treatment

    One person died and two were seriously injured in a crash that tore a car apart in Brooklyn, the FDNY said.

    The crash happened at Kings Highway and Avenue D in East Flatbush around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the FDNY.

    One person was pronounced dead at the scene, the department said. Two other people were taken to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center with serious injuries.

    The department didn’t immediately release additional details about the crash.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

