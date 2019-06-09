1 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting on Long Island Street: Police - NBC New York
1 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting on Long Island Street: Police

The shooting happened in Roosevelt around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, police said

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • A man died and two other people were injured in a shooting on a Long Island street, police said

    • The shooting happened in the vicinity of Elysian Terrace and West Fulton Avenue in Roosevelt around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday

    • Police didn’t immediately release the man’s name and age or provide additional details about the shooting

    A man died and two other people were injured in a shooting on a Long Island street, police said.

    The shooting happened in the vicinity of Elysian Terrace and West Fulton Avenue in Roosevelt around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, according to police.

    Police didn’t immediately release the man’s name and age or provide additional details about the shooting.

    No one had been arrested in connection with the shooting as of Sunday morning. An investigation is ongoing.

