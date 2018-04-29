1 Dead, 1 Injured in Mysterious NJ Car Accident

One person is dead and another injured after a mysterious car accident on Route 18 in Colts Neck, New Jersey.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor confirms that shots were fired into the car, a 2009 Mercedes Benz C350, just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Earl Sanders, 54, of Neptune, was killed. A passenger in the car, also from Neptune, was being treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Part of Route 18 in Colts Neck was shut down both ways for nearly 10 hours Sunday morning as the prosecutor rushed detectives to the scene in a search for evidence as they tried to sort out what happened.

They even used a drone in that search and are asking for anyone who might have information on the shooting and crash to call the Monmouth County Prosecutor.