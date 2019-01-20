1 Dead, 1 Injured in Fiery Car Crash in Manhattan: Police

A driver died and a passenger was in critical condition following a fiery car crash in upper Manhattan, the NYPD said.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Sunday, the FDNY said.

A witness told News 4 he saw the car going the wrong way on West 155th Street, near Riverside Drive, in Washington Heights before crashing through a stone barrier, plunging to the ground below and catching fire.

“I immediately run over… and I see the car catch ablaze, a guy crawling out… he’s yelling for help, yelling for help, so I immediately called 911,” “I didn’t know if there [was] anybody inside, but it was a tragic situation.”

The driver, whose age wasn’t immediately released, was killed in the crash, police said. The driver’s 37-year-old male passenger was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police didn’t immediately release the name or age of the driver.