1 Dead, 1 Injured in Fiery Car Crash in Manhattan: Police - NBC New York
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Fiery Car Crash in Manhattan: Police

A witness told News 4 he saw the car going the wrong way before crashing through a stone barrier, plunging to the ground below and catching fire

By Katherine Creag

Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 52 minutes ago

    The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Sunday, the FDNY said.

    A witness told News 4 he saw the car going the wrong way on West 155th Street, near Riverside Drive, in Washington Heights before crashing through a stone barrier, plunging to the ground below and catching fire.

    “I immediately run over… and I see the car catch ablaze, a guy crawling out… he’s yelling for help, yelling for help, so I immediately called 911,” “I didn’t know if there [was] anybody inside, but it was a tragic situation.”

    The driver, whose age wasn’t immediately released, was killed in the crash, police said. The driver’s 37-year-old male passenger was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

    The NYPD is looking into whether last night’s rainy, icy weather could have played a role in the crash.

    Police didn’t immediately release the name or age of the driver.

