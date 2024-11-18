Stamford

1.3 magnitude earthquake reported in Stamford, Conn.

By Angela Fortuna

USGS

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said a small earthquake happened in Stamford on Monday morning.

The 1.3 magnitude quake happened just before noon around 11:55 a.m.

The USGS said the earthquake was reported about five kilometers away from North Stamford, in close proximity to the Merritt Parkway.

This comes after multiple residents reported tremors Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Some residents described the noise as a series of loud explosions, causing homes to shake and even knock pictures off walls.

It's unknown if the tremors are connected to Monday's earthquake.

