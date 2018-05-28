Wild Chase Follows Deadly Queens Shooting: NYPD

Two people were shot in Queens and one of those victims died, police said. Ida Siegal reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

A man was shot to death in Queens on Monday, then a driver fled the scene and struck a parked car about eight blocks away, police said.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the neck on 104th Street near Liberty Avenue, the NYPD said. He was pronounced dead at Jamaica hospital.

A car drove off and crashed into a parked vehicle at 111th Street and 107th Avenue, police said.

That driver had a gunshot wound to his hand, police said. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital where he was in custody.

A pink handgun was found in the bushes nearby. Police were trying to determine whether it was the murder weapon.



