Wild Chase Follows Deadly Queens Shooting: NYPD - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Wild Chase Follows Deadly Queens Shooting: NYPD

By Ida Siegal

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Wild Chase in Queens After Deadly Shooting

    Two people were shot in Queens and one of those victims died, police said. Ida Siegal reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

    A man was shot to death in Queens on Monday, then a driver fled the scene and struck a parked car about eight blocks away, police said. 

    A 27-year-old man was shot in the neck on 104th Street near Liberty Avenue, the NYPD said. He was pronounced dead at Jamaica hospital. 

    A car drove off and crashed into a parked vehicle at 111th Street and 107th Avenue, police said. 

    That driver had a gunshot wound to his hand, police said. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital where he was in custody. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Pexels/CC

    A pink handgun was found in the bushes nearby. Police were trying to determine whether it was the murder weapon. 


    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us