Looking to get your foot in the door?

WalletHub released a study Monday listing its best and worst 2019 entry-level jobs for college graduates based on factors like growth potential, job hazards and pay. Electrical engineer stands at No. 1 on the list, while welder is at the bottom.

Though electrical engineer is the best overall, tax attorneys outperformed it in starting salary. Employee relations specialist had the most income growth potential. Engineer tied with architect, training specialist and secretary for the most job openings, while geophysicist was among the professions with fewest openings.

If you're more considered about long-term income growth potential, you may want to try being an employee relations specialist or consumer loan officer, according to WalletHub. Teller and new accounts reps had the least income growth potential, the study found. See full details on the 109 jobs analyzed and learn more about WalletHub's methodology here.

