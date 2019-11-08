2 Students Stabbed Near High School on Long Island During Brawl: Sources - NBC New York
2 Students Stabbed Near High School on Long Island During Brawl: Sources

By Greg Cergol

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

    Two students were stabbed Friday afternoon near a high school on Long Island. Greg Cergol has the story.

    What to Know

    • Two students were stabbed Friday afternoon near a high school on Long Island.

    • Incident took place near Freeport High School around 2:30 p.m. after a group of students got into a fight, according to police

    • The injuries are not believed to be serious; No one is custody in connection to the stabbings

    Two students were stabbed Friday afternoon near a high school on Long Island, according to police and school officials.

    The incident took place a couple of blocks from Freeport High School around 2:30 p.m. after a group of students got into a fight, police say.

    The school district confirmed to News 4 that two students were stabbed during the course of the altercation.

    The injuries are not believed to be serious. Police say one of the students transported themselves to the hospital and the other went to a nearby urgent care clinic.

    No one is custody in connection to the stabbings.

    Police were on the scene and yellow tape surrounded the area of the incident, which appeared to have taken place on the front lawn of a home. A man who lives at the home called it a chaotic scene -- a large crowd of high school students screaming and shouting.

