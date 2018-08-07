What to Know A NJ woman is accused of allegedly forging checks and misusing her employer’s funds for years while taking $1 million from business

A woman in New Jersey is accused of forging checks and misusing her employer’s funds for years while taking $1 million from business, authorities announced Monday.

Tina Madison, 56, who worked as an administrative assistant for a Bergen County business, according to the Bergen County Prosecutors Office.

According to authorities, an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Financial Crimes Unit allegedly revealed that between 2010 and July 2018 Madison, of Cresskill, gained access to her employer’s checking account and wrote checks for her own benefit. Authorities say she forged the writing, signatures and endorsements on the checks.

In order to conceal the theft, Madison allegedly altered the victim’s bank statement, which she filed for record-keeping purposes.

During her scheme, Madison stole more than $1 million, according to authorities.

Madison was arrested last Friday and faces numerous charges, including financial facilitation of criminal activity with the amount involved being greater than $500,000 in the first degree, theft by deception in the second degree, forgery of a check in the third degree and falsifying or tampering with records in the fourth degree.

She is scheduled to appear in court in Hackensack Aug. 15.

Attorney information for Madison was not immediately clear.