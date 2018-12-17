LaGuardia-Bound Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Newark Airport After Cockpit Smoke Reported: FAA - NBC New York
LaGuardia-Bound Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Newark Airport After Cockpit Smoke Reported: FAA

The Embraer 175 Aircraft took off from Louisville, Kentucky, the FAA said

Published 2 hours ago

    LaGuardia-Bound Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Newark Airport After Cockpit Smoke Reported: FAA
    What to Know

    • A LaGuardia-bound plane made an emergency landing at Newark Airport on Monday, the FAA said

    • The crew declared an emergency due to a report of smoke in the cockpit,” according to the FAA

    • The plane landed at Newark at 12:15 p.m., the FAA said

    A LaGuardia-bound plane made an emergency landing at Newark Liberty International Airport after the flight crew reported smoke in the cockpit, the Federal Aviation Aviation Administration said.

    The Embraer 175 Aircraft took off from Louisville, Kentucky and was en route to LaGuardia, but rerouted to Newark “after the flight crew declared an emergency due to a report of smoke in the cockpit,” the FAA said.

    The plane landed at Newark Airport at 12:15 p.m., according to the FAA. 

    The incident is under investigation, the FAA said.

