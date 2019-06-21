Catch the Pokémon Pop-Up Bar Coming to NYC

PokeBar -- a Pokemon-inspired pop-up bar -- will come to Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood November 3 through 24. Tickets are on pre-sale for $55.

Guests can expect a real-life game of Pokémon Go and themed food and drink. They can also compete for prizes in trivia and costume contests.

The event is all ages, but minors must be accompanied by someone at least 21. Tickets are on pre-sale for $55.

It seems like a new pop-up pops up every day in New York City -- and residents and tourists alike gotta catch ‘em all.





The next trendy spot to add to your list this fall is none other than PokéBar -- a Pokémon-themed pop-up bar that aims to make all your Pickachu dreams come true.





The same events agency that will host a Harry Potter-themed Wizards Brunch in August will also bring the traveling anime bar to Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood from November 3 to 24.





As any master trainer knows, it’s never too early to start scouting the next big catch, and the $55 tickets for the first-come, first-serve pop-up are already on pre-sale.





Fans of Pokémon Go can look forward to a real-life version of the game. They will have two hours to hunt, battle and catch Pokémon across the seven divided regions of the bar, which will be transformed into the ultimate Poké playground.

Although actual poké will not be served, visitors can gobble down a colorful Pokémon burger made to look like notable characters.





With the Pikachu burger possessing the same yellow hue, adorable face and spiky, black-tipped ears, attendees may find the resemblance a little too close for comfort.





Participants can also prove their dedication and undying loyalty to the fandom by competing for prizes in costume and trivia contests. If you don’t win -- and you are of age -- feel free to drown your sorrows and dashed childhood dreams in a themed cocktail.

PokéBar will welcome guests of all ages, but minors must be accompanied by someone who is at least 21.