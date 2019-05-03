What to Know
One person was injured in a shootout on a street in Harlem Friday afternoon, the NYPD and witnesses said.
The shooting happened in the vicinity of West 112th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue around 2:30 p.m., police said.
The victim, whose age wasn’t immediately released, was in stable condition after the shooting, according to police.
Witnesses told News 4 they saw the shootout from their windows. Cell phone video provided by a man who works in a building nearby shows the moments immediately after the victim was shot.
The victim can be seen hobbling across the street and kicking something that appears to be a gun under a car.
Several witnesses said the victim returned fire after he was shot.