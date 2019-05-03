1 Person Injured in Broad-Daylight Shootout in Harlem: Police, Witnesses - NBC New York
1 Person Injured in Broad-Daylight Shootout in Harlem: Police, Witnesses

Video provided by a witness shows the victim hobbling across the street and kicking something that appears to be a gun under a car

By Drew Wilder

Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • One person was injured in a shootout on a street in Harlem Friday afternoon, the NYPD said

    • The shooting happened in the vicinity of West 112th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue around 2:30 p.m., police said

    • The victim, whose age wasn’t immediately released, was in stable condition after the shooting, according to police

    One person was injured in a shootout on a street in Harlem Friday afternoon, the NYPD and witnesses said.

    The shooting happened in the vicinity of West 112th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue around 2:30 p.m., police said.

    The victim, whose age wasn’t immediately released, was in stable condition after the shooting, according to police.

    Witnesses told News 4 they saw the shootout from their windows. Cell phone video provided by a man who works in a building nearby shows the moments immediately after the victim was shot.

    The victim can be seen hobbling across the street and kicking something that appears to be a gun under a car.

    Several witnesses said the victim returned fire after he was shot.

