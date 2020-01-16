Crime and Courts
Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
New Jersey

Judge in NJ Avoids Suspension for Improper Jailing of Woman

Courtroom-Generic

What to Know

  • A judge whose ethics were called into question after he jailed a woman he accused of being disrespectful in court will avoid being suspended from the bench
  • New Jersey's Supreme Court issued a public censure Thursday of Newark Municipal Court Judge Marvin Adames
  • The woman spent 23 days in jail over Christmas 2016 after she couldn't post bail on a petty disorderly persons offense involving a landlord-tenant dispute. Adames held the woman in contempt and ordered her to undergo a psychological exam

A judge whose ethics were called into question after he jailed a woman he accused of being disrespectful in court will avoid being suspended from the bench.

New Jersey's Supreme Court issued a public censure Thursday of Newark Municipal Court Judge Marvin Adames.

A state panel on judicial conduct had recommended last year that Adames be suspended without pay for two months for what it called "significant ethical misconduct."

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

Gilgo Beach 3 hours ago

Eerie Crime Scene Photo Offers 1st Public Insight Into Possible Gilgo Beach Killer

MLB 3 hours ago

Mets, Manager Carlos Beltran Part Ways After Astros’ Sign-Stealing Scandal

The woman spent 23 days in jail over Christmas 2016 after she couldn't post bail on a petty disorderly persons offense involving a landlord-tenant dispute. Adames held the woman in contempt and ordered her to undergo a psychological exam.

Adames told the ethics committee he was concerned she wouldn't appear in court because she was likely to be evicted because of the dispute.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New JerseyjudgeCrime and CourtsNJCourt
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us