‘RuPaul's Drag Race' star Jiggly Caliente dies at 44

The drag entertainer and actress was 44 years old.

By Brian Price

Drag performer Jiggly Caliente speaks during a press conference advocating for LGBTQ+ rights on Capitol Hill on June 25, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for MoveOn)
Getty

Jiggly Caliente, a two-time "RuPaul's Drag Race" competitor and "Pose" actress, has died at 44 following a "severe infection" that resulted in the amputation of her leg.

Jiggly, whose real name was Bianca Castro, passed away early Sunday morning, according to a statement shared by her family.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arabejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente," the family wrote on Instagram. "Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4:42 am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends."

"A luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy, Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity. She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world."

"Her legacy is one of love, courage, and light. Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever."

A cause of death has not yet been determined.

Earlier in the week, her family had shared in another statement that Jiggly had suffered a "severe infection" which resulted in her hospitalization and the "loss of most of her right leg."

"We are devastated by the passing of Jiggly Caliente, a cherished member of the Drag Race family. Her talent, truth, and impact will never be forgotten, and her legacy will continue to slay—always. We’re holding her family, friends, and fans close in our hearts during this difficult time," the official "RuPaul's Drag Race" account posted on X.

Jiggly Caliente had performed on the fourth season of the popular drag race competition show in 2012 before returning for the sixth all stars season in 2021. She also joined the judging panel of "Drag Race Philippines" in 2022, a role she held up until her death.

Tributes have poured in from fellow drag entertainers following the news of her death:

