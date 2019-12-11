Jersey City Shooting Timeline: What We Know So Far

What to Know Law enforcement leaders at the state and federal level held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on the investigation into the deadly Jersey City shooting

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal and other law enforcement leaders at the state and federal level held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on the investigation into the deadly Jersey City shooting -- detailing what exactly took place during the barrage of gunfire that ultimately claimed the life of one police officer, three civilians and the two suspects.

According to Grewal, although the investigation is still in the preliminary stages, authorities have started to compile a picture of what transpired.

HERE'S WHAT WE KNOW:

According to Grewal, it is believed that at some point Tuesday two individuals -- David Anderson, 47, and and Francine Graham, 50 -- encountered and killed Jersey City police Det. Joseph Seals in the Bayview Cemetery in Jersey City.

At approximately 12:21 p.m., a white U-Haul van driven by Anderson parked directly across the street from the JC Kosher Supermarket which is about one mile from the cemetery, Grewal said.

Within seconds of arriving, Anderson exited the driver side door of the U-Haul with a rifle in his hands. He walked toward the JC Kosher Supermarket and immediately began shooting.

Graham, the passenger in the van, followed Anderson into the store. From that point on, until the conclusion of the event, the two suspects remained inside the store, according to Grewal.

Inside the supermarket the suspects encountered four civilians, three of these civilians were killed and one survived a gunshot wound. The survivor was able to escape the store at the beginning of the incident. Authorities are not providing his name at this time.

At approximately 12:38 p.m., the Jersey City Police Department received a 911 call from an individual who discovered Seals' body.

Minutes later, at approximately 12:43 p.m., Jersey City Police Department personnel arrived at the vicinity of the JC Kosher Supermarket and engaged with the two suspects inside where a “long protracted shootout followed,” Grewal said.

At approximately 3:25 p.m., an armored police vehicle broke through the entry way of the supermarket.

At approximately 3:47 p.m., the law enforcement incident ended when the officers discovered the bodies inside the supermarket.

According to Grewal, as soon as the shootout ended, law enforcement began processing the scene for various items for evidence, including digital and documentary evidence, which law enforcement is currently reviewing for indication of the suspects’ possible motives.

Grewal said that although there is speculation as to why the shooting was carried out, "We are not in the position to say definitely why the suspects decided to stop in front of the supermarket and begin firing immediately."

Additionally, Grewal said that while processing the scene, law enforcement "recovered numerous firearms from the scene and we are processing ballistic evidence. We also recovered a pipe bomb."

Authorities are currently in the process of identifying all available video footage from the incident and hope to release it to the public as soon as possible. They expect to provide additional updates Thursday.

Grewal also urged anyone with additional information to call the New Jersey State Police at 609-963-6900.