It's so hot that a NYC bridge literally stopped working

It's so hot in New York that the bridges stopped working. Well, one bridge anyway.

The Third Avenue Bridge connecting the Bronx and Manhattan closed Monday afternoon as city agencies rushed to cool it down.

That's right, cool it down. According to officials, the bridge got stuck in the open position due to heat expansion of the steel.

Not only is the city in the middle of a heat wave, but Central Park recorded the year's hottest temperature on Monday: 95 degrees.

Video from Chopper 4 captured crews on a couple of boats spraying water from the river below up onto the bridge in an effort to cool down the steel. Crews from the FDNY and DOT were said to be on hand.

Video from Chopper 4 captured crews on a couple of boats spraying water from the river below up onto the bridge in an effort to cool down the steel. Crews from the FDNY and DOT were said to be on hand.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The bridge was closed until about 6:30 p.m., with cars seen driving on it shortly after.