Is there gold in Fort Knox?: What to know about the U.S. Treasury's Bullion Depository

While flying back to Washington aboard Air Force One on Wednesday night, a reporter asked President Donald Trump whether Elon Musk would pursue budget cuts at the Pentagon.

His response might be confusing to anyone who hasn't spent the last several days monitoring Musk's account on X.

Trump said Musk would be looking at Fort Knox, the legendary depository for American gold reserves in Kentucky.

Why? "To make sure the gold is there," Trump said.

Another reporter seemed puzzled. Where would the gold have gone?

"If the gold isn't there, we're going to be very upset," Trump said.

Musk, the world's richest man, who was traveling with the Republican president aboard Air Force One, has spent days posting about this issue.

"Who is confirming that gold wasn't stolen from Fort Knox?" he wrote Monday. "Maybe it's there, maybe it's not."

"LIVESTREAM IT," someone commented. Musk responded with two fire emojis.

Associated Press An armed officer stands guard outside the United States Depository, as the Director of the Mint gives members of Congress a tour inside, in Fort Knox, Ky., on Sept. 24, 1974. (AP Photo)

Is there gold in Fort Knox?

Musk and Trump could ask Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent about the issue.

Earlier Wednesday, he was asked about the conspiracy theory by Dan O'Donnell, a talk show host in Wisconsin.

"We do an audit every year," Bessent said. "All the gold is present and accounted for."

According to the depository's website, there are currently 147.3 million ounces worth of gold bars in Fort Knox. It's kept at a value of $42.22 per ounce making the value of the Fort Knox gold approximately $6.2 billion. The U.S. Mint said Fort Knox is home to approximately half of the country's gold reserves.

"The only gold removed has been very small quantities used to test the purity of gold during regularly scheduled audits. Except for these samples, no gold has been transferred to or from the Depository for many years," according to the U.S. Mint.

"This is something that people are apparently very concerned about," O'Donnell said. "Elon Musk has been promising to verify that the gold is still there."

Bessent said he would be happy to arrange an inspection for any senator who is interested.

Associated Press FILE - In a Sept. 24, 1974 file photo gold bars are seen at the U.S. Depository in Ft. Knox, Ky. A new study based on observations from space suggests the gold on Earth came from colliding dead stars in a cataclysmic event that occurred long ago. The research by the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics will appear in a future issue of the Astrophysical Journal Letters. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma, File)

Where is Fort Knox?

Fort Knox is located in Kentucky, about 35 miles south of the city of Louisville and not far from the border with Indiana.

What is Fort Knox?

Fort Knox is a large Army installation in Kentucky, with "more than 30 commands and organizations with a daytime population of about 26,260 Soldiers, civilian employees and Family members," according to its website.

When many Americans think of Fort Knox, they think of the U.S. Treasury's Fort Knox Bullion Depository. It is located on the southwestern side of Fort Knox in a separate, fenced and highly-guarded building.

Is Fort Knox open to the public?

The Army base and the Fort Knox Bullion Depository are not open to the public.

Fort Knox is also home to the General George Patton Museum, which is open to the public.

Who runs the U.S. Treasury's Fort Knox Bullion Depository?

The Bullion Depository at Fort Knox is run by the U.S. Mint, a division within the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

No public visitors are allowed on the site.