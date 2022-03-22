Inwood

Inwood Man Tied Up, Robbed at Gunpoint

NYPD

Police are looking for three men involved in beating and robbing a 27-year-old man inside his Inwood apartment on March 16th.

Police say it was around 4 a.m. when two individuals followed the man into his apartment building near Nagle Avenue and Dyckman Street. One of them took out a handgun and forced the man to let them into his apartment.

Once inside, police say two suspects restrained the victim with an extension cord, then stole his jewelry and almost $100,000 in cash.

The thieves left through the fire escape and fled in a white BMW Sport Utility. Police say they were all described as wearing dark-colored clothing.

