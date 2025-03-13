New York City

Six injured after three-alarm fire in Washington Heights: FDNY

By Anthony Payero

On Wednesday, a three-alarm fire impacted a residential building and left several injured, according to the New York City Fire Department.

The flames broke out at 65 Fort Washington Avenue, between West 161st and 162nd Streets, at around 7 p.m.

The fire affected three floors of the apartment building, and caused six total injuries, including to four firefighters and two civilians. All were reportedly non-life-threatening injuries, per the FDNY.

According to fire officials, 138 fire and emergency medical service personnel arrived at the scene.

Firefighters managed to quench the flames at around 8:33 p.m.

The cause of the fire was not made public.

