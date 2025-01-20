Inaugural balls 2025: Timing, schedules, who's performing

Inauguration Day

Inaugural balls are a popular part of a presidential inauguration where a newly sworn in president will dance among supporters and celebrate their new term.

President Donald Trump is expected to attend three inaugural balls Monday evening.

Is there going to be a inaugural ball?

Yes, there will be three inaugural balls that the president is scheduled to attend.

Commander in Chief Ball

The Commander in Chief ball is geared towards military service members.

Who is performing at the Commander in Chief Ball?

Country music band Rascal Flatts and country music singer songwriter Parker McCollum are expected to perform.

President Trump is expected to deliver remarks at the ball.

Liberty Inaugural Ball

Guests at the Liberty Ball are expected to include supporters of President Trump.

Who is performing at the Liberty Ball?

Singer-songwriter Jason Aldean is expected to perform at the Liberty Ball, along with Nelly and the Village People.

President Trump is expected to deliver remarks at the ball.

Starlight Ball

Guests at the Starlight Ball are expected to include big donors of the new president.

Who is performing at the Starlight Ball?

Singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw is scheduled to perform at the Starlight Ball.

President Trump is expected to deliver remarks at the ball.

